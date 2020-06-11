No. 6 DeSoto, No. 10 Cedar Hill square off in the Battle of Beltline

The biggest meeting in this rivalry in six years sees zone title up for grabs.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — You don't need to say much to hype this game up.

DeSoto. Cedar Hill. Beltline.

That's it.

And this time around, we're getting spoiled. The No. 10 team in the state in the 6A rankings, Cedar Hill is led by dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter.

The Longhorns are 4-0 to start the season, with impressive wins over state-ranked Arlington, and two-time defending 5A-Division II state champion Aledo, both on the road.

Meanwhile, No. 6 DeSoto is also 4-0 and has posted dominant performances against state-ranked Converse Judson and private school powerhouse Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.

Plainly put, this is the best matchup in this rivalry since 2004, when DeSoto and Cedar Hill were ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in the state, respectively.

DeSoto is led by Illinois-commit Samari Collier. The Eagles quarterback has an absurdly gifted wide receiving corps at his disposal -- with no fewer than three Power 5 recruits running routes -- and he has made good use of those weapons, posting over 1,400 total yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.

Collier's top target statistically has been Jerand Bradley, the John Paul II transfer who is committed to Texas Tech after receiving 26 collegiate offers.

Bradley has 23 receptions on the year, for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Jaedon Wilson, an Arkansas-commit, has 14 catches for 250 yards and three scores.

Sophomore Johntay Cook has a dozen collegiate offers, including one from Texas just two weeks ago. He has 17 receptions for 374 yards and 6 TDs on the young season.

Yeah, life isn't bad for Collier.

Salter, meanwhile, has his own collection of weapons, led by senior Brian Rainey, who has 16 receptions on the year for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Thomas has a pair of touchdown receptions on the year and is a bonafide speed demon that will be difficult for the DeSoto secondary to cover.

DeSoto's defense, though, is perhaps one of the more unsung units around the state this season. Led by superstar defensive tackle Shemar Turner and his interior running mate Byron Murphy. The Eagles can get to the quarterback, and gum up the run game, too. Waymon Smith leads the team with 6 sacks.

And freshman Caleb Mitchell is the future for this program, so much so that head coach Claude Mathis calls him "the next big thing" at DeSoto.

Colorado State commit Lathan Adams leads a dangerous secondary. Adams had an interception last week against Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns defense is led by Syncere Massey, Charles Esters, and their very strong front seven. Esters is a Texas Tech commit and has a suddenness to his ability that can stun many offensive linemen.

Massey is a transfer from Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill and has been a physical presence for the Longhorns in the middle. Linebacker Jaheim Lowe is the emotional leader of the defense and is a really strong tackler.

Head coach Carlos Lynn said earlier this season that Lowe is "going to be a force this year," and that has been proven through the early portions of the year.

Safety Brett Lynch is an All-District level performer with seven collegiate offers. He leads a talented Longhorns secondary, along with three-star cornerback Amarian Williams who is committed to Liberty.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longhorn Stadium. Tickets have been sold out since very early on in the week, but we've got you covered, you can watch the game live on the WFAA YouTube channel.