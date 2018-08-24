DALLAS — Even if your team is going in a good way, two games in a row of not scoring can make any stretch of baseball seem like it goes on forever. Personally, that’s how I felt about these seven games. Truth be told, the Texas Rangers didn't do awful over these two series, all things considered.

They faced two teams still in a playoff hunt (the Angels less so) and came away still impacting the race for the AL West crown. Oakland is on some other kind of level right now and they arguably have the most to fight against of any of the American League playoff contenders.

For Texas to not have gotten swept after going the first 18 innings of the series without scoring a run is a feat on its own.

August 16-22

Opponents: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, @Oakland Athletics

7-Game Record: 4-3

Overall Record: 57-72, 21 Games Back of Houston, 20 Games Back of Wild Card

Tragic Number: 12

2019 Draft Order: 8th Overall – Protected

Injury Report: Doug Fister (60, Strained Knee – OUT FOR SEASON), Matt Bush (60, right elbow strain), Tony Barnette (60, Strained Lat Muscle), Ryan Rua (10, back spasms), Delino Deshields (10, Fractured Finger)

Notable Stats: Adrian Beltre During Stretch (8-for-27, .296/.345/.444), Shin-Soo Choo During Stretch (11-for-27, .407/.467/.630), Jurickson Profar During Stretch (7-for-24, .292/.370/.500), Number of Errors by Jurickson Profar Overall (20, 2nd in MLB), Ariel Jurado’s Last Three Outings (16.2 IP, 16 Earned Runs, .361/.403/.611 Slash Against)

At the Plate

Eighteen Innings in a row of scoreless baseball is excruciating. When the team manages just five hits over BOTH of those games, that’s even less fun. But try to look at the other five games over this week. The Rangers registered 29 runs, good for nearly six runs per game, which is a pretty good mark. They also put up 51 hits in those contests, about 10 per game, again, a good sign.

In light of what Rougned Odor has been doing since the All-Star Break, it can be easy to overlook some of the other offensive stars in this Rangers lineup. Joey Gallo, for instance, has been putting together a pretty great second half himself. With a .280/.395/.680 slash, Gallo has lowered his K/BB rate from 2.87 in the first half to 1.95 since the break. He’s lowered his strikeout percentage by 5%, not a drastic amount, but still signs of progress.

Jurickson Profar has adapted to his utility role in a way the Rangers have dreamed about for years, slashing .280/.362/.530, despite bouncing from position to position. Even Carlos Tocci, afforded regular playing time now because of injuries to Delino Deshields, has played in the same number of games he played in the first half and is slashing .267/.279/.333 in those 27 games.

Then there’s Shin-Soo Choo, arguably the Rangers’ first half MVP. This seven-game stretch is hopefully what Choo needs to get back on track. Overall, he’s going at a .250/.362/.414 rate, far, far below where he was to close out the first half. As the Rangers enter the most frustrating stretch of the season, where it becomes even clearer that there’s no playoff spot to fight for, no contract to play for and expanded rosters result in less playing time, Choo’s ability to bounce back and remain consistent at the plate could have huge implications for the Rangers in the winter.

On the Mound

Yes, it would appear that Yovani Gallardo’s struggle against the Diamondbacks was a one-time deal. For Gallardo, in a year of resurgence, that’s great news for his pending free agency. Whether it’s with the Rangers or another team, Gallardo is showing that a quickened pace and strike efficiency (he’s throwing 58% strikes) still means he can go out and take the ball every fifth day.

Ariel Jurado, however, has still been struggling. Even in the team win against the Angels, Jurado was helped out largely by the offense that bailed him out late in the game. It’s 2018, though, and with really just one spot for sure locked up in the rotation for 2019, there’s no better time than now to let Jurado just figure out the Major Leagues. And give him credit – Jurado completed six innings in that outing against the Angels and pitched into the sixth despite giving up four runs to Oakland. That’s nothing if not tenacity.

Speaking of that one locked up spot, I’m thinking it’s Martin Perez in 2019, by sheer virtue of affordability. Perez, who will be 28 next year, is far beyond the “growing pains” stage of his career. There have been higher expectations laid upon Perez, and even though his season started with a freak injury, Perez’ stuff and velocity is still there, but the location and the mental aptitude has not been. Perez is still susceptible to the big inning and snowball effect.

Perhaps by virtue of the lack of command of his pitches, Perez hasn’t been getting nearly as many outs on the ground as he has in his career. The Rangers have a $7.5 million option on Perez next year – but could also just pay him $750,000 and cut ties with him. With competition still another year or two away, Texas doesn’t exactly have a lot of other things to go buy in the offseason, but maybe they could still find better uses for that money.

In the Field

There’s every chance that Delino Deshields doesn't come back this season. He earned another trip to the disabled list after being hit by a pitch in the right middle finger. It’s fractured and with Carlos Tocci not just playing well, but also needing to stick around by virtue of the Rule 5, there’s not really a reason, other than Deshields’ pride to rush him back. If Texas is wanting to really see what Tocci can be for them going into 2019, maybe he takes over for the rest of the year.

Jurickson Profar is both awe-inspiring and frustrating as heck to watch in the field. He can make some dazzling plays, and while he’s not on Adrian Beltre’s level (who is?), he’s definitely making it easier for Texas to imagine a future without The Captain at the hot corner. That arm, though, is going to get him in trouble. Profar is second in the Majors with 20 errors, 13 of which have come at short and 6 at third. Many of those are throwing errors, and many of those have come on more routine throws. Profar’s throwing has been better of late, but there are certain ones that pull even Ronald Guzman off the bag that remind you there’s still work to be done there.

I’ll be on vacation for the next week and a half, but Texas is going to enjoy some interleague action both on the road and at home, including possibly facing former Ranger Derek Holland and Texas native Clayton Kershaw. There will be two more off days in this upcoming week as well.

Up Next

August 24-26: @San Francisco Giants

August 28-29: Los Angeles Dodgers

Besides Mike Minor, do you think anyone in the current rotation has done enough to secure a spot with the Rangers in 2019? Share your thoughts Matt on Twitter @FisherWritesMLB.

© 2018 WFAA