One of the NFL's best players bought a home in Dallas. He does not play for the Cowboys.

So, why Dallas?

DALLAS — Dallas recently got a new resident (sort of) and he's one of the NFL's biggest stars.

You'd think this person was a Dallas Cowboy ... but he isn't. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has scooped up a home in Dallas, according to real estate agent Zac Gideo, who shared a photo of the news on Instagram.

Gideo posted about the house closing in May, and Realtor.com reported that the home had been on the market for $1.69 million.

“HUGE congrats to my clients Derrick & Adrianna for closing on their custom modern home in Dallas, TX,” Gideo wrote on his Instagram post.

There is no clear connection between DFW and the NFL All-Pro running back other than the fact that Henry has spent his offseason in Dallas working out at Sanders Fit gym, according to photos from the Titans website. Now, Henry has a spot to "turn in" whenever he's done pumping iron and training in the gym.

Realtor.com posted a rendering of Henry's five-bedroom, four-bathroom Dallas pad, which you can see on their website here. According to Realtor.com, the home's design features "floor-to-ceiling windows, tall ceilings, and top-of-the-line finishes." It also reportedly comes with a two-story great room that has a fireplace, ceramic tile flooring and skylights.

Henry was selected by the Titans in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2016 after playing his collegiate ball at the University of Alabama, where he won the Heisman Trophy. "King Henry" was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a first team All-Pro in 2020 after leading the league in rushing yards (2,027) and rushing touchdowns (17).