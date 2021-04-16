Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst should be a target for the Cowboys

With defensive tackle Maurice Hurst hitting the free agent market, the Dallas Cowboys should explore the opportunity to bring in the former Michigan standout.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys went into this offseason needing help along the defensive line. Early in free agency, the team went about improving in that area by bringing in three free agents to help solidify the team in the trenches.

Defensive tackle Brent Urban will help a unit that was next to last against the run in 2020, DE Tarell Basham is a solid add at defensive end and could be counted on to take the snaps vacated by Aldon Smith, and Carlos Watkins is a versatile player to pitch in wherever he’s needed. However, this trio of signees are more rotational pieces rather than long-term answers.

If the Cowboys remain committed to the idea of rebuilding the defensive line, a new name has just become available and the team should be interested in bringing him into the fold. The Las Vegas Raiders have released DT Maurice Hurst and he’d be a great fit in Dallas.

The #Raiders are waiving DE Arden Key and DT Maurice Hurst, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2021

Hurst would immediately become one of the top interior DTs for the Cowboys and would likely stake a claim to one of the starting roles. A three-year veteran out of Michigan, Hurst has been one of the better tackles for the Raiders since entering the league. Hurst was a fifth-round pick, but was projected to go much higher until a heart condition caused a drop in his draft stock.

He might not be considered one of the top inside defensive linemen in the league, but he’s young – will be 26 when the season begins – and he has been productive. Hurst offers an ability to rush the quarterback and can stop the run.

Maurice Hurst: 78.3 career PFF pass-rush grade



2nd among interior DL in the 2018 Draft class👀 pic.twitter.com/Sf0ZUmFb9e — PFF (@PFF) April 15, 2021

If the Cowboys want to continue to remake the interior of their defensive line, Hurst is an unforeseen option that is worth exploring. During his first three years with the Raiders, Hurst has contributed eight sacks, a total higher than the current top four DTs on the Cowboys depth chart combined.

Hurst did miss time last season with ankle and calf injuries, but he’s been healthy for most of his time in the NFL.

The Cowboys would probably need to move fast if they want to acquire Hurst. There’s little doubt that many teams will be trying to add the productive young defensive tackle.

Dallas would also have to be keen on spending a little more than they’ve spent on other defensive players to obtain Hurst. The organization hasn’t been willing to pay the going rate to sign a high quality defensive lineman, but Hurst would be worth the money. He wouldn’t break the bank, but the team would need to dip into their savings.

Adding Hurst would be a much bigger deal than signing another rotational defender for the Cowboys. Hurst would be a walk-in starter who lessens the need to draft a DT early in the draft. For a team that loves to fill all their needs with stopgap types in free agency, Hurst would be an immediate upgrade and could be part of the future as well.

The Cowboys still have a need at defensive tackle and there’s an opportunity to add a solid piece who could be more than just a rotational player like those they’ve signed so far this offseason. If the Cowboys are willing to pay the price to sign him, Maurice Hurst could make an impact in Dallas.