Twitter shines during NBA free agency.

Especially when a free agent who jilted a team three years ago decides to sign with that team this time around. Who could that be?

Oh yeah. DeAndre Jordan is finally destined for the Mavericks after backing out of an agreement to join the club in 2015. And when news broke around midnight Saturday that Jordan will (hopefully) sign with Dallas, Twitter did not disappoint.

Let's review:

Making it emoji official

Nine minutes after free agency began, Jordan tweeted the all-important smiley-face-wearing-a-Cowboy-hat emoji. What more confirmation did we need after that?

🤠 — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) July 1, 2018

Goodbye, pesky chair

You might remember how Jordan's Clippers teammates jokingly(?) locked him inside his house to prevent him from meeting with Mark Cuban to seal the deal with the Mavs in 2015. Blake Griffin famously tweeted a picture of a chair in front of Jordan's door.

Well, Griffin and Jordan have both left the Clips, and the chair...just magically disappeared.

🌴✈️🐴



DeAndre Jordan is finally on his way to Dallas. 😂 pic.twitter.com/69J2rYh2Tr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 1, 2018

But just to make sure...

As @World_Wide_Wob pointed out, Jordan better follow the guidance of Kevin McAllister until July 6, when he can officially sign with the Mavs.

DeAndre Jordan about to booby trap his house like Kevin in Home Alone for when Doc comes to kidnap him again pic.twitter.com/6vAZnnmwxC — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 1, 2018

Bromance back on

Mark Cuban finally got his man. The NBA on TNT made a special video for the occasion.

Dallas finally got DeAndre Jordan. 🐴💙🤠 pic.twitter.com/uXEqCuRTcq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 1, 2018

Or maybe not?

Remember, Jordan can't officially sign until July 6. This theory – that CUBAN would be the one to back out this time around – would be peak NBA free agency.

Mark Cuban after he gets the DeAndre Jordan trade all lined up and has everyone excited before backing out at the last second... pic.twitter.com/xbhxgycbqU — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) June 26, 2018

