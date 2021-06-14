DBU baseball team loses Super Regional Game 3, misses out on first trip to College World Series

The Dallas Baptist University men’s baseball team lost 5-2 to the University of Virginia Monday. A win would've sent them to Omaha.

DALLAS — The Dallas Baptist University men’s baseball team lost 5-2 to the University of Virginia Monday, officially ending their season.

Monday’s “must-win” Super Regional game in South Carolina marked the third and final game between to the two teams. DBU secured their first-ever win in a Super Regional over UVA Saturday, beating the Cavaliers, 6-5. UVA won Sunday’s game, 4-0.

DBU held a watch party on campus Monday to watch Game 3. First pitch was at noon.

“They call us a small school, but we’re big on our baseball,” DBU grad student and Mansfield native Hayden Caywood, 22, said. “We love our team."

“This is crazy. This is awesome,” incoming DBU senior Ryan Wilson, 21, said. “It’s great to see we have this kind of support on campus, especially on a Monday.”

DBU got on the board first when Cedar Hill native Jackson Glenn hit a two-run homer in the 3rd inning.

The Patriots led the game until the 7th inning, when UVA hit a two-out grand slam to take the lead, 5-2.

That would end up being the final score, ending DBU’s hope for their first trip to Omaha.

“It is what it is. It’s disappointing. But I can’t be more proud of these guys,” Caywood said. “They do more than just play baseball. They’re outstanding guys, playing for an outstanding school.”

And fans are already excited for next year.

"It’s just so great to see DBU come together to support our guys," incoming DBU senior Kendyl DeArana said. "Remember this moment because it’s a huge deal."

“We are a Christ-centered education,” DBU student David Collier, 20, said. “Help others see that yes, we’re small. But we really have a high-quality education. And high-quality students as well.”