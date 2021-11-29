Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy diagnosed with COVID, per sources.

Three offensive assistants and two strength and conditioning coaches were diagnosed with the virus, and will not coach for Dallas on Thursday.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has become the latest coach on the team to test positive for COVID-19, a high-level source with the Cowboys confirms to WFAA.

Over the weekend, four offensive assistant coaches were diagnosed with the virus, forcing them out for Dallas' game this week per NFL COVID protocol. Now, the head coach joins them.

It is expected that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will take the reins as head coach for the Cowboys' Thursday game against the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to break the news of McCarthy's positive test.

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

In a separate tweet, Schefter said the McCarthy news could just be the tip of the iceberg as far as positive cases with the Cowboys. Per the insider, "there are up to eight positives in Dallas."

It is not clear if Schefter is including star wideout Amari Cooper, already out for Thursday's game with COVID, among that bunch.

Unlike Cooper, McCarthy has been vaccinated against COVID-19. While the coach said he was reluctant to get the shot earlier in the year, he eventually joined his entire staff in getting it.

"I wasn't 100 percent on board with the vaccination," McCarthy said at that time. "But to be able to watch the science and watch the numbers -- I made the decision to get the vaccination. Once I felt it was clearly the right thing to do [I did it]. At the end of the day, we're here to win championships and [vaccination] is a part of it."