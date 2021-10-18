Cowboys Hash Marks: Dak Prescott stays calm in overtime win over Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys turned their fifth consecutive win attempt into a nail biter but quarterback Dak Prescott wouldn’t let them lose in overtime in New England.

DALLAS — Dak Prescott didn't play one of his better games, which is saying something given that he threw for 445 yards -- which is the most against the New England Patriots in the Bill Belichick era. Prescott also had a red zone interception and a fumble at the goal line.

The Cowboys should have blown the Patriots out, but struggled to do so until the eventual triumphant end.

Even though the Cowboys weren't getting an easy win, they didn't give up. The page may have finally turned from recent Cowboys history. Here are four takeaways from the game:

1. Prescott joins elite company

Name the two other quarterbacks who threw for 400-plus yards against the Patriots in the Belichick era and won. Hint: they were Super Bowl MVPs.

#Cowboys QB #Dak joins @kurt13warner & Peyton Manning as the only QBs to put up 400+ yards on the #Patriots in the Bill Belichick era and walk away with the W. pic.twitter.com/RmkwnjUHXJ — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 18, 2021

In 2001, St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner threw for 401 yards and in the 2013 AFC Championship Game, Peyton Manning tossed 400 for the Denver Broncos.

It bodes well for Prescott that he is in the rank of victors, because such journeymen as Chad Henne and Vince Young have thrown for 400-plus yards against New England, but didn't come away with the win.

Prescott's output isn't just for fantasy numbers or meaningless stats. At last, Dallas has a quarterback who can throw for over 400 yards in a winning effort.

2. The defense stepped up

Dallas' defense wasn't exactly having a good game to start out, either. In fact, sensational rookie linebacker Micah Parsons only had five combined tackles and wasn't a factor in the pass rush or any other splash plays on defense.

The other leaders on the defense were still impactful as defensive end Randy Gregory came up with 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble, which rookie defensive end Chauncey Golston recovered.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs seemingly sealed the game with an interception returned for a touchdown, his seventh pick of the year and second such return of the season.

Even though the defense gave up quarterback Mac Jones' 75-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kendrick Bourne one play following Diggs’ pick-six, they rebounded with a big stop on New England's only drive of overtime to ensure that the offense's drive would have a winning chance.

3. On the Lamb

The Cowboys have a variety of ways to hurt defenses. Over the past four weeks, it was the run game that was giving defenses trouble. On the stat sheet, receiver CeeDee Lamb wasn't getting the double-digit targets as he did in Week 1 when he collected seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. Lamb had another double-digit target game Sunday with 11, and he produced nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

.@_CeeDeeThree set a new career high with 149 receiving yards.



The #Cowboys wideout caught nine passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.pic.twitter.com/2CF7cLsJVT — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 18, 2021

No matter what the defense takes away, it always seems the Cowboys' other options on offense are just as dangerous.

4. What does 5-1 mean?

The Cowboys have been 5-1 14 times in franchise history, and each one of those times resulted in playoff qualification.

Here is the fun part: One of those 14 teams saw their season end in a wild-card loss — the 2003 Cowboys led by Quincy Carter. Six of those 14 teams petered out in the divisional round, and that half-dozen features teams like the 2014 squad, the 2007 team, and the 1985 Cowboys. 4 of those 14 teams made it to the NFC Championship Game, like the 1994 team.

What fans are really hopeful for with this team is that they end up like three of those 14 teams that made the Super Bowl, but specifically like the 1992 and 1995 teams that won the Big Game.

There are still 11 games to go, and the complexion of the season is going to change for all 32 teams between now and then. However, if this version the Cowboys is playing in January, they may be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February.