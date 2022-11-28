Despite flight incident, Cowboys are 'full steam ahead' on Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit, Mike McCarthy says

Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight in Miami on Sunday after the flight crew tried to get him to put on his seat belt. He claimed he was asleep at the time.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are continuing their pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. despite an incident that happened on a flight in Miami involving the free agent wide receiver.

Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday that was going from Miami to Los Angeles. The airline claimed he didn't follow crew member instructions and refused to put on his seat belt.

The Miami-Dade Police Department also got involved after the flight crew was at first concerned about Beckham Jr.'s health.

According to police, the crew reported the wide receiver was "coming in and out of consciousness." Beckham Jr.'s attorney said in a statement that the 30-year-old was sleeping at the time with a blanket over his head.

Police said Beckham Jr. was asked to leave the plane but refused. The aircraft was eventually deplaned and the wide receiver was escorted off by officers, according to police.

Beckham Jr.'s attorney said an "overzealous flight attendant" didn't allow him the chance to put on his seat belt and that the 30-year-old was not "disruptive or combative."

Beckham Jr. was reportedly not detained or cited for the incident.

During a Monday afternoon news conference, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if the flight incident would affect the team's pursuit of the free agent receiver.

McCarthy said that to his understanding, the team is still "full steam ahead" on their pursuit.

Beckham Jr. is expected to meet with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to multiple media reports.

The free agent wide receiver is looking to make his comeback from a torn ACL he suffered during last season's Super Bowl while on the Los Angeles Rams.

Over the last several weeks, the Cowboys have been one of the favorites to land Beckham Jr., among other teams such as the New York Giants.