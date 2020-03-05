x
Dallas Cowboys agree to 1-year deal with Andy Dalton

The former Cincinnati Bengals and Texas Christian University player will act as backup QB to Dak Prescott.
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton answers questions after his team defeated the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Cincinnati. Dalton is coming home to Texas as Dak Prescott's backup with the Dallas Cowboys. Dalton and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal that guarantees the former Cincinnati starter $3 million and could be worth up to $7 million, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

Andy Dalton is coming home to Texas to be Dak Prescott's backup for the Dallas Cowboys. 

Dalton and the Cowboys have agreed on a one-year contract. The deal guarantees the former Cincinnati Bengals starter $3 million and could be worth up to $7 million. 

Dalton was born and raised in the Houston area and led Texas Christian University to its only undefeated season in the past 81 years in 2010. 

Cincinnati drafted him in the second round the next spring. The Bengals released Dalton after drafting LSU's Joe Burrow first overall. 

