Dak Prescott has to be good for the Cowboys if they are to be successful. He was not good on 3rd downs, as the Cowboys went 2-11 against the Panthers, and Prescott missed a number of throws.

But none was worse than his attempt to hit a wide open Blake Jarwin up the left seam, on what could've been a touchdown for Dallas, if Prescott put the ball in the right spot, and was sure to be a big play regardless, if Dak merely hit Jarwin at all.

Instead, it led to another punt.

Check out the breakdown in the video above, to relive the nightmarish throw. And if you're a Cowboys fan -- hope Dak and the Cowboys offense is much better in Week 2.

