COVID outbreaks already canceling high school football games in North Texas

DALLAS — The high school football season doesn't start until Friday, but COVID outbreaks are already forcing some schools to cancel games.

It's a "here we go again feeling" for some coaches and administrators after many games were canceled last year. Some said they will use that experience going forward this season.

Coaches tell WFAA that while more athletes are testing positive for the virus, most cases they are seeing among their athletes have been mild symptoms.

These games during first few weeks are mostly not district games, but this trend continues moving forward then the issue will be how to make up all those games that are so important and could be lost.

The UIL will allow those decisions to be made locally. There are executive committees for each district and they will have to make those decisions moving forward.

Here's a look at games that are canceled for Week 1: