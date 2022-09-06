Complexity Gaming, popular streamer TimTheTatman to host pop-up event in Frisco to kick off Cowboys season

The event will be held at the esports organization's facility at the Star in Frisco this Saturday.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys season is upon us, and a North Texas-based esports organization is looking to kick it off in style.

Complexity Gaming and part-owner and popular streamer TimTheTatman are hosting a pop-up store this weekend to get ready for the Cowboys' 2022 season, which begins on Sunday.

The event will be held at Complexity's facility at the Star in Frisco -- 6775 Cowboys Way -- this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until all items are sold out)

The organization said the store will feature limited-edition merchandise such as shirts, jerseys and hats.

Stop by our HQ next week on 9/10 for the @timthetatman popup. Which piece are you picking up? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RmWgGm8QF0 — Complexity (@Complexity) September 3, 2022

The first 200 fans to show up to the event will also be able to meet TimTheTatman in person. Fans do not have to purchase anything to take part in the meet-up.

Fans are not allowed to camp out overnight to ensure a place in line. So, show up early!

According to Complexity, tickets are not required for this free pop-up event. Large backpacks, weapons or large camera equipment are not allowed inside the store.

It's been nearly a year since YouTube streamer TimTheTatman, also an avid Cowboys fan, joined Complexity as a part-owner and content creator.

Complexity's facility lies across the street from the Cowboys' practice facility in Frisco as the two organizations have a close partnership. The esports organization is co-owned by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.