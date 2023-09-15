Deion Sanders gifts entire Colorado team shades after Colorado State coach criticism

"I just wanted to see how y'all look in 'em. You look good," Sanders said while grinning. "You look fly."

COLORADO, USA — Call 'em hater blockers, shades, sunglasses, whatever.

Deion Sanders took bulletin board material from Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell and turned it into a business venture. Long story short, on a weekly radio show, Norvell criticized Sanders and how he addresses the media, saying, "When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me."

Sanders addressed the comments during a Colorado team practice on Thursday.

"It was just gonna [sic] be a good game, but they done messed around and made it personal," Sanders said to his team in a video posted to social media Thursday afternoon.

"They don't realize, not only are we gonna [sic] kick their butts because it's personal, it's going to be business and also pleasure," Sanders said.

The team got sunglasses from Blenders Eyeware.

Sanders also gifted a pair of the "Prime Blenders" to Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

Colorado State is a 23 1/2-point underdog against Colorado. Colorado (2-0) and Colorado State (0-1) kick off at 10 a.m. CST at Folsom Field in Boulder.