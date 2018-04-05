The National Rifle Association is holding their annual convention in Dallas this week...the president and vice president speaking there today and no guns allowed.

The NRA is holding a convention promoting their interpretation of the second amendment and the right to carry guns in America but when the president and vice president show up, no guns.

It would be funny if it wasn't so incredibly sad.

The people who have argued to make our schools safer saying we should arm the teachers and put guns in the classroom...the same people who have been telling us for years the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun but when they're speaking no guns.

Oh you can't carry a gun in the White House either...the hypocrisy of the argument, the twisted positions some people will take to support their position is enough to make my head explode.

