ORLANDO, Florida — A Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida to Cleveland, Ohio was unexpectedly delayed on Tuesday evening due to a squirrel.

According to the airline, a woman boarded the aircraft with a squirrel, saying it was an "emotional support animal." Although she did note in her reservation that she was bringing an animal on board, she did not indicate that it was a squirrel.

Per Frontier's rules, all rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on flights.

The woman was informed of the airline's policy and asked to get off, but refused. Orlando authorities were called to the scene and all other passengers were deplaned while authorities dealt with the woman, who was eventually escorted off and taken to the airport's main terminal.

© 2018 WKYC