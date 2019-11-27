ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman who was walking along the shoulder of I-20 was hit and killed by a car in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

Arlington police said they received a call for officers to check on a woman walking along the shoulder near I-20 and Cooper Street early Wednesday.

An officer in that location spotted her and went to turn around to get to her, but in that time she was hit by a car that had veered off the road, according to police.

The car hit and killed the woman and then kept driving, officers said.

The officer responding found the woman's body on an I-20 service road just before the Matlock Road exit. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are now searching the area and nearby business surveillance video for this vehicle.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.