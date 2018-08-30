FORT WORTH, Texas -- Crystal Mason, 43, of Rendon, who was convicted in state court in March of illegal voting, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison Thursday for violating the terms of her parole in a fraud case.

She was also given two years and two months of probation in the case.

Mason was found guilty in March of casting an illegal ballot for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race against Donald Trump and was sentenced to five years in prison.

A jury found that Mason cast that ballot while she was serving out her term of supervised release, the federal government’s equivalent of parole from prison.

Mason has appealed her illegal voting conviction, but the federal government did not await the outcome of that appeal.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram.

© 2018 WFAA