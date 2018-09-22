White Rock Creek hit a record level Saturday after overnight downpours in Dallas dumped about six inches of rain in less than 12 hours.

The creek crested at 91.47 feet at Greenville Avenue, near Royal Oaks Country Club, according to the National Weather Service. That broke the previous all-time high mark of 90.59 feet, set May 2, 1990.

A couple miles downstream, WFAA photojournalist Mike Forbes captured this video of the creek's rushing floodwaters near Northwest Highway and East Lawther Drive:

White Rock Creek reaching record levels today!! Flood stage is 84 feet. At least 4"-6" of rain fell in less than 12 hours causing the creek to reach 91+ feet! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/FE6HrLkXFc— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) September 22, 2018

NEVER seen @whiterockdallas like this. The creek which spills right into the lake hit its highest levels EVER...flooding picnic grounds, piers, docks, and boats. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/mEDEFjXMe2— Colleen Coyle (@ColleenWeather) September 22, 2018

The flooded creek didn't rise to the Northwest Highway bridge, but it did turn East Lawther – which sits lower than the highway – into a lake, and police had both roads shut down.The creek feeds into White Rock Lake, which looked more like roaring rapids near Mockingbird Lane and at the spillway.In other flooded areas, Prairie Creek spilled over Fireside Drive in southeast Dallas. A motorist got stranded, and when officers tried to help her, they got stuck in the waters, too. Firefighters rescued everyone safely, along with nine people in a nearby boarding home that had flooded.

And in Garland, high waters rushed over a road near Firewheel Golf Park:

