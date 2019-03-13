WASHINGTON — WFAA sports anchor Dale Hansen is being honored in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night with the Radio Television Digital News Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award, joining the likes of past winners Tom Brokaw and Robin Roberts.

Watch Hansen's award presentation in the video player above. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The RTDNF – which is also honoring slain Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Fox News' Shepard Smith and CNN at its First Amendment Awards dinner – announced the honorees in January, describing Hansen as a "true Texas one-of-a-kind."

The foundation cited Hansen's award-winning career at WFAA, which began in 1983, including his coverage of the SMU football pay-for-play investigation in the 1980s that earned Hansen a George Foster Peabody Award and a duPont Columbia University Silver Baton.

The award announcement also cited Hansen's "razor sharp" Unplugged commentaries, which have gone viral in recent years. His Unplugged segments on NFL players' National Anthem protests racked up more than one million views on YouTube.

His commentaries on race relations in Texas, openly gay football player Michael Sam and school shootings have all been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.