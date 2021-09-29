VERIFY: Yes, Walgreens and CVS have the same COVID-19 booster shot guidelines as the CDC

The CDC said it needs to be at least six months since your first vaccination before getting the booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced that certain eligible people can now receive COVID-19 booster shots.

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the recommendation for the booster shot.

Many people are wondering how this process works and if the requirements are different depending on where you go to get your booster shot.

THE QUESTION

Do retail pharmacies have the same booster shot guidelines as the CDC?

THE SOURCE

THE ANSWER

Retail pharmacies at Walgreens and CVS are using the same booster shot guidelines as the CDC.

WHAT WE FOUND

The CDC is currently only offering booster shots to people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

The health agency recommends people 65 and older, long-term care residents and people 50-64 with underlying medical conditions such as chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity, to get a Pfizer booster shot.

Those older than 18 who work or live in high-risk settings, including health care workers, teachers and public transportation workers, are eligible to receive a booster dose.

Walgreens recently released a press release outlining their requirements, as did CVS. WFAA confirmed this information with each company.

Both companies have eligibility requirements that align with the CDC. There are currently no differences.

Just like the CDC, these pharmacies are offering booster shots for people 65 and older, long-term care residents, people 50-64 with underlying medical conditions and those working or living in high-risk settings.