VERIFY: Live fact-checking the second presidential debate

Our VERIFY researchers are fact-checking what President Trump and Joe Biden are saying during the second and final presidential debate.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are facing off tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, for the second presidential debate.

The 90-minute even got underway at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can watch the debate live on this page.

Our VERIFY researchers are working to fact check the claims and statements both nominees are making in real-time. Refresh this story for updates.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Biden is leading most national polls and has a narrower advantage in the battleground states that could decide the race. More than 42 million people have already cast their ballots. The debate, moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, is a final chance for both men to make their case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.

After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the Commission on Presidential Debates ruled that the second debate, which was supposed to have been held last week, would be virtual. Trump balked, leading to the cancellation of the debate and the two men holding dueling town halls last Thursday night instead, speaking at the same time more than 1,000 miles apart.

On Thursday night, in an effort to curtail interruptions, Trump and Biden will each have his microphone cut off while his rival delivers an opening two-minute answer to each of the six debate topics, the commission announced. The mute button won’t figure in the open discussion portion of the debate, but has drawn criticism from Trump.

CLAIM: Biden said, "The expectation is we'll have another 200,000 Americans dead in the time between now and the end of the year."