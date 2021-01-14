Photos of the Rifle, Colo. Republican have been circulating with inaccurate claims.

DENVER — Newly-elected Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been under the microscope for weeks for being vocal about her choice to challenge Electoral College results and a promise to carry a gun in the Capitol. She now faces calls for resignation after Democrats said she helped incite violence at the U.S. Capitol.

But photos of the Rifle Republican have been circulating with inaccurate claims.

THE CLAIM:

The tweet above, which has since been taken down, claims Boebert took a photo with this group before guiding them through the U.S. Capitol. The tweet then claims that members of that same group participated in the insurrection at the Capitol the next day and at least one has been charged.

WHAT WE FOUND

The photo associated with the tweet's claim is from 2019.

A reverse Google Image search shows the photo is from a "Colorado Times Recorder" article from Dec. 9, 2019.

However, it's unclear if anyone pictured in the photo with Boebert participated in the Jan. 6 events. 9NEWS reached out to Boebert's office to ask if she gave any tours the day before the insurrection, but has not heard back.

The investigative reporter who wrote the 2019 story, Erik Maulbetsch, told 9NEWS he was at the Dec. 8 “We Will Not Comply” rally at Colorado's Capitol. Maulbetsch said Boebert shared the photo on her Facebook page, which has since been deleted, but shared the screenshot he took of that post.

The story reads:

"Approximately two hundred people rallied at the state Capitol Saturday against Colorado’s new “red flag” law, which allows guns to be taken from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Organizers of the “We Will Not Comply” rally included Rally For Our Rights activist Lesley Hollywood, conservative Facebook personality Sheronna Bishop, and gun rights activist Lauren Boebert, who just launched her campaign for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, where she will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary."