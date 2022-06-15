No, a photo of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing anti-Trump shirt isn’t real

A viral image appearing to show Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wearing an anti-Trump shirt is a doctored image taken from the film “San Andreas.”

On June 12, Ken Olin, an actor with more than 270,000 followers on Twitter posted a photo claiming to show fellow actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wearing a political t-shirt.

The shirt said “Keep America Trumpless,” referring to former President Donald Trump.

“And I held firmly

To what I felt was right

Like a rock.”

-B.Seger@TheRock pic.twitter.com/4Ar9xWfJmN — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 12, 2022

The photo, as of June 15, had more than 8,700 retweets and 93,000 likes.

THE QUESTION

Is the photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wearing an anti-Trump shirt real?

THE SOURCES

TinEye, a reverse image search tool

Warner Brothers

THE ANSWER

No, the photo was doctored. The anti-Trump shirt was edited onto a promotional image of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from the 2015 film “San Andreas.”

WHAT WE FOUND

Using TinEye, a reverse image search tool, VERIFY traced the original photo back to when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a wrestler-turned-actor, starred in the 2015 film “San Andreas.”

The photo was posted on the Warner Brothers studio promotional website for the film, ahead of its theatrical release in May 2015.

Comparing the doctored image to the promotional film image, you can see the building in the background is the same, except the doctored version is slightly lighter. Johnson’s facial expression and posture are exactly the same in the doctored and original images; the only difference is the color and design of the t-shirt.

His shirt in the film promotion image says “Los Angeles Police Department,” and he is seen walking at an airfield holding a helicopter helmet.

This particular meme featuring Johnson in a “Keep America Trumpless” shirt has been circulating online for months. For example, the meme was posted to Twitter in December 2021. This is also not the first meme to be created out of Johnson’s pose from “San Andreas”; here is an example that was posted to Pinterest.

A spokesperson for Johnson had not returned VERIFY’s request for comment at the time of publication.

Johnson has waded into politics in recent years.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Johnson endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

In 2021, a poll published by Newsweek said 46% of Americans would like to see him run for president in the 2024 election.