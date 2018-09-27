FRISCO, Texas -- Homecoming posters are displayed around Frisco High School. Students are buzzing about their homecoming court nominees this year. Four classmates with Down syndrome are on the ballot.

Elijah Lester, a senior with a big smile and contagious laugh, is one of the nominees. “Honestly, he’s like the life of the school. He really is. Everybody loves him. Everybody knows him,” said Ryan Abbott, senior and president of Best Buddies at FHS.

Abbott said his friends with special needs are some of the best people he’s ever met.

Sophomore Tysen Churchman already won the title of homecoming prince. His mom, Tracy, said, “He has just been floating. He has been really, really, really happy.”

Two girls, Crystal and Gracie, were also nominated. Olivia Capitel, a junior, is going as Lester’s homecoming date to the dance. “They’ve made the school so much better in just every little thing they do,” she said.

The students with Down Syndrome teach love and kindness. They embody the spirit of Frisco High School and are winners with or without the homecoming crown.

