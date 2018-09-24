Police released a sketch on Monday of the man suspected of killing a 24-year-old woman at her apartment in North Dallas after she returned home from walking her dog.

The suspect was described as a white man with a tall, skinny build and wavy hair.

The woman was identified as Lin Wang. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. Friday to the Churchill on the Parks Apartments in the 7600 block of Churchill Way, where two victims were found in the apartment with stab wounds. Wang was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was taken to a hospital.

After interviewing several residents, detectives learned that Wang had gone outside to walk her pet and was followed back into her apartment, police said.

The Churchill on the Parks Apartments are off U.S. 75 and LBJ Freeway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

