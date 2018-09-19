The second oldest light bulb in the world turns 110 years old on Friday.

This light bulb is located in Fort Worth at The Stockyards Museum. It’s been burning since September 21, 1908, when it was installed in the now-demolished Palace Theatre.

James Madewell, a volunteer, said the oldest lightbulb is 116 years old in Livermore, California. It was made by the same company, Shelby Electric Company, which no longer exists. He said, “It burns all day, all night. We never turn it off.”

On Friday, the museum is hosting a birthday party for this historical item. There will be light bulb cake and singing. The celebration is open to the public.

