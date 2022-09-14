Families of transgender children continue to be investigated, even after moving out of Texas

"My children were having nightmares, all three of them were having nightmares that someone was going to come in the home and take them away."

AUSTIN, Texas — Investigations into transgender children and whether they’re receiving gender-affirming care are continuing in Texas. They began in February, when Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families who may be providing gender-affirming care.

Amber Lee Green has been dealing with investigations into her family since June of this year.

“My children were having nightmares, all three of them were having nightmares that someone was going to come in the home and take them away,” Green said.

Her children were questioned at her house.

“They asked if they knew what drugs were, if they’ve been around any drugs, if they know anyone that does drugs, how many people are ever in our home," said Green.

To protect the family’s privacy, we are not revealing where they’ve moved but, so far, it has been good for them.

"Before the move, it was really hard," said Green. "They were all dealing with … the trauma of everything. Now that we’re here, it has gotten easier as far as what we’re going through."

CEO of Equality Texas Ricardo Martinez said investigations into families with transgender kids could be part of the reason their organization is seeing an uptick in members of the LGBTQ community needing support from the organization.

“It’s certainly not helping, they’re not. I think that contributes to the villainization, the demonization of people. And when you fearmonger about the lives of LGBTQ people, the negative consequences associated with that are just what we’re seeing now,” said Martinez.

Green’s attorney, Derek Mergele-Tust, said families with transgender children can take steps now.

“I think one of the most important things that parents can do is to talk to an attorney, and talk to an attorney now. Don’t wait for CPS to show up at your doorstep,” said Mergele-Tust.

He also wants people to know their rights.

“One of the things that children are allowed to say to CPS is, 'I want my parents here for this conversation.' And they can ask that of CPS, and CPS should not ask any additional questions without a parent or attorney present, if the child asks for that,” he said.

