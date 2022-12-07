Previously unreleased video shows the gunman walking Robb Elementary's hallways and what police did before entering the classrooms

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Editor's note: KVUE has blurred parts of the video out of sensitivity for the victims and their families.

As of Tuesday, July 12, state and local leaders have not released video from inside Robb Elementary School on the day an 18-year-old gunman freely entered the school and holed up in a classroom, where he killed 19 students and two teachers.

That video was obtained by Austin American-Statesman and KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski. Both media outlets have elected to release that footage Tuesday to provide transparency to the community, showing what happened as officials waited to enter that classroom.

Below is a breakdown of what the full video shows:

Initially, the video shows a truck crashing outside Robb Elementary School on May 24, and the 18-year-old gunman walking to the school building. The video then shows the gunman entering the school and walking down the hallway to a classroom, carrying a long gun.

Five seconds after the gunman turns the corner, the video shows a young boy come into the frame.

The boy witnesses the first gunshots in the school before running away, presumably unharmed. The shooter did not appear to see the boy, based on the video.

The video then shows the gunman start shooting toward the classroom before walking in. Between gunfire, screams can be heard from the teachers and students inside the classroom.

The video shows the first armed law enforcement officers arrive in the school hallway three minutes after the gunman. The officers are seen running toward the classroom, but they take fire and end up back at the end of the hallway.

In the video, 13 rifles can be seen arriving in the hallway in the first 30 minutes of the incident. The first shield arrives in under 20 minutes. Dozens of law enforcement officers can be seen in the hallway, along with equipment.

No officers make entry into the classroom for more than 70 minutes.

Gov. Greg Abbott, State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who chairs the House committee investigating the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS leaders and many of the victims' families have publicly called for the video's release.

Burrows announced on Twitter Tuesday that he planned to release the video after meeting with families in Uvalde on Sunday.