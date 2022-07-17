'It's not right' | Fathers of Uvalde school shooting victims not on list, denied entry to House meeting

Alfred Garza III and Jesse Rodriguez said they weren't allowed inside because they weren't on the "list."

UVALDE, Texas — It was another emotional day for the Uvalde community as the Texas House of Representatives released its report on what its special committee says happened at Robb Elementary School two months ago.

Their frustration continues as law enforcement agencies and politicians scramble to get them the answers they seek. They said they know there was failure, but they want accountability.

For almost eight weeks, they've been waiting. On Sunday, they saw the surveillance and bodycam video from the day of the mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Families of the victims met with members of the Texas House Committee that were tasked with conducting an investigation into what happened that day. The problem is that some of the parents weren't allowed to go inside because they said they weren't on the "list."

"I was really mad. I told them I was the father of one of the deceased and they said my name wasn’t on the list. I had to get out. I don’t know who was overseeing that. It's not right," Alfred Garza III said. "I am mad because I feel like they are making a mockery of me being a parent or the relationship I have with my daughter."

Amerie Jo Garza's father wasn't the only one not allowed inside. Annabel Rodriguez's dad was treated the same way.

"(I want) Answers to what happened to my baby and now I am not going to know what happened. I wasn’t on the list," Jesse Rodriguez said.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said he didn't have control over who was and wasn't on that list.

"You are asking me something that you need to be talking to them and to the rest of the family. I have no control over that. The families made the list of who was coming to that deal. It was immediate family that was allowed there," he said.

Even after being denied, the families left with one goal in mind.

"Someone needs to be held accountable. Who that is, I don’t know. We are here to find out," Garza said.