Biden, first lady mourn with Uvalde community at Sunday mass

While visiting Uvalde, the president and first lady attended mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to remember the 21 victims of the elementary school shooting.

UVALDE, Texas — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Uvalde on Sunday morning, five days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed on Tuesday, along with several more injured.

The Bidens first stopped at the school, where a memorial with 21 crosses are set up in honor of each victim. They were greeted by a crowd of people, some who were family members of the victims.

After, the two were escorted by motorcade to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde. This is where some of the victims and their family members worship. President Biden and the First Lady attended the mass at noon.

A man, who goes by the nickname, Lalo, goes to this church regularly. He arrived early, knowing there would be a more people with the President visiting.

Lalo said he knew one of the children killed. She lived close to his home and was a former student of his wife, who is a teacher at a different school in Uvalde.

Lalo also knew Irma Garcia, a teacher killed that day. Garcia and her family attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

So many people who go to this church have a connection with someone at Robb Elementary School, which is less than a mile away.

Lalo appreciated the Bidens visit to Uvalde, but he wishes it wasn’t under these circumstances. He said, “In a way, it’s nice, but for the wrong reasons.”

He said he’s seen visitors pouring in to his city, and it shows unity. But after the crowds leave and the visits slow down, he said, “It’s going to take time to heal.”

Lalo and many others are leaning on their faith to process these 21 senseless deaths. “He is our comfort, and if you drift away, especially right now, it’s not the time.” He said this was the first Sunday after the shooting, and the tradition of mass was needed more than ever before.