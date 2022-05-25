Beto O'Rourke crashes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott press conference on Uvalde school shooting, demands change

Democratic gubernatorial candidate was escorted from room after heated exchange interrupted Republican Texas leaders addressing statewide response to the shooting

UVALDE, Texas — A Wednesday press conference from Texas Republican leadership about the statewide response to Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was interrupted as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke got into a heated exchange with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Rep. Dade Phelan and more about a lack of legislative activity to prevent such tragedies.

Some 15 minutes into the conference that started shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time, O'Rourke approached the stage in the Uvalde High Auditorium hosting the event to vocally and openly question Abbott's commitment to enacting change.

"Sit down," Lt. Gov Patrick said as O'Rourke approached the stage. "You’re out line and an embarrassment. Sit down and don't play this stuff."

"You are doing nothing," O'Rourke replied. "This is totally predictable. You're all doing nothing."

"No," another onstage official said. "He needs to get his ass out of here. Sir, you are out of line. Sir, you are out of line. Sir, you are out of line. Please leave this auditorium. I cannot believe you are a sick son of a bitch that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue."

Replied O'Rourke as he left the room: "This is on you until you choose to do something about it."

"It's on assholes like like you," the same official replied. "Why don't get out of here?"

The outburst came shortly after Abbott spoke to the importance of mental health evaluations and treatment in the wake of such tragedies.

Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde saw at least 22 people killed -- including 19 children and two adults.

After being escorted from the premises, O'Rourke addressed a gaggle of media that awaited him.

"He's refused to support a ban on AR-15s and AK-47s," O'Rourke repeatedly told the press. "Why are we letting this happen in our country? Why are we letting this happen in this state? Year after year, we refuse to do something. I will do something... We could've stopped this if we stood up after Sante Fe and El Paso. We will stop the next one."

The press conference inside the auditorium is still going on at the time of this writing. Watch it in full below: