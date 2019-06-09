Jury selection in the murder trial for Amber Guyger is scheduled to begin Friday on the one-year anniversary of the death of Botham Jean, who was killed inside his own apartment.

Guyger, 31, was off duty but still in uniform when she shot 26-year-old Jean. She was returning home from work and says she mistook the accountant for an intruder, believing she was in her apartment, police records show.

She lived one floor below Jean at the South Side Flats.

Guyger called 911 after the shooting and repeatedly said, “I thought it was my apartment,” according to the recording obtained by WFAA.

Many questioned Guyger’s story. Jean’s death sparked outrage, and many activists said the shooting was racially motivated.

Jean was black. Guyger is white.

The former cop was fired from the Dallas Police Department and indicted on a murder charge in Jean’s death in November.

Now she faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The murder trial is scheduled to start Sept. 23. Prospective jurors were called for the first round of jury selection Friday.

They will likely be given questionnaires and will be asked whether they qualify for jury service in Dallas County.

Jury selection is expected to continue next Friday.

Defense attorneys have filed a motion requesting the trial be moved out of Dallas County due to the pervasive and negative news coverage of the case.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp has said she will not consider the request until after prospective jurors are called and it’s shown that a fair and impartial jury cannot be seated.

Kemp has asked attorneys to select four alternates in addition to the 12 jurors.

