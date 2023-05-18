Allen Premium Outlets likely closed for at least one more weekend

The management company for the mall has said from the beginning the mall would remain closed until all of the funerals and memorial services are over.

ALLEN, Texas — The Allen Premium Outlets mall will remain closed for at least one more weekend. WFAA has learned that mall management told business owners they can begin accepting deliveries next Monday in preparation for an eventual reopening.

Nearing two weeks after the mass shooting that claimed eight lives, the only access to the mall has been for business owners and their employees.

A security checkpoint set up at the north entrance near overflow parking has been the only open entrance. Arrivals have been screened for access by mall security. Every other entrance to the mall has been barricaded and closed.

Simon Properties, the management company for the mall, told WFAA from the beginning that the mall would remain closed, at least, until all of the funerals and memorial services are over. And Thursday there were two more.

Private funeral services were held Thursday afternoon in Garland for Elio Cumana-Rivas. The 32-year-old from Venezuela had only been in the U.S. for a few months, seeking asylum from violence in his own country.

A candlelight vigil is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night at 701 W. Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm. It is sponsored by the India Association of North Texas and Little Elm Angels Foundation.

As for the continuing investigation, DPS has not provided additional updates since the initial news conference nine days ago.

Thursday, H&M, where the shooter first targeted victims on May 6th, offered an update to WFAA.

“We are still currently closed and are following the direction of the mall. Yes, colleagues have been paid for the shifts that they were scheduled to work while the store is closed. While we believe our store teams did an extraordinary job applying the knowledge from internal trainings during this difficult situation, we are currently reassessing them to determine ways to improve our internal active shooter/lockdown preparedness trainings.”