Final patient with injuries from Allen outlet mall shooting released from hospital

The final patient didn’t want a celebration, but Medical City said there were plenty of tears and hugs between the patient and staff.

MCKINNEY, Texas — After nearly seven weeks, the last patient hospitalized after suffering injuries in the Allen outlet mall mass shooting has been discharged, health officials announced.

On Saturday, May 6, a gunman opened fired at the Allen Premium Outlets, killing eight people and injuring several others.

Following the tragedy, Medical City Healthcare trauma facilities received eight patients. Hospital officials said one patient was taken directly from the scene to Medical City Plano and five patients were treated at Medical City McKinney. A pediatric patient was transferred to Medical City Children’s Hospital.

All have now been released from inpatient hospital care.

“It is said that darkness is the absence of light. In the dark events that occurred in Allen, Texas, I am proud that our Medical City Healthcare colleagues along with first responders were able to be a light to so many of the victims and families affected by this horrific tragedy,” Allen Harrison, president of Medical City Healthcare said in statement. “Our collective hope for all of those affected is for physical and emotional healing.”

While many of the Medical City patients have not been publicly identified due to confidentially laws, WFAA spoke to one in early June, Irvin Walker II, who shared his story.

Walker was shot several times while in his car and was among the first people wounded in the mass shooting.

“I didn’t see the shooter,” he told WFAA. “I just felt the shots.”

Walker, now on the road to recovery after his release from the hospital, thanked the staff at Medical City.