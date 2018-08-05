A Southwest Airlines plane traveling from Nashville to Dallas Love Field Airport made an emergency landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport late Monday night.

A spokesperson with Southwest Airlines told WFAA: “Flight 1118 from Nashville to Dallas Love Field touched down at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport tonight after a cockpit instrument indicated one of the flaps might not fully have extended, which established protocol would require a higher speed at touchdown. In an abundance of caution, the Captain elected to utilize the longest available runway at nearby DFW.”

The airline worked quickly to accommodate all 103 passengers inside the plane in order to avoid any further delays, according to the airline’s spokesperson. They have also reached out to the passengers by email explaining the reasons behind the unscheduled landing and offering them a “gesture of goodwill” for the inconvenience.

