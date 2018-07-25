It pays to be a medical professional in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Pulling data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, this slideshow outlines the 50 highest-paying professions in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area through May, when the data was compiled. The government agency counts Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties as part of the metropolitan area.

Eight of the 10 highest-paying professions are in the medical field.

DFW's job market is the hottest in the country. In June, the bureau said that among the 12 largest metropolitan areas in the country, Dallas was No. 1 for both total number of jobs added year-over-year and job growth rate.

The bureau splits the North Texas region into the Fort Worth-Arlington side on the west and the Dallas-Plano-Irving side on the east. The east side fared better, with a growth rate of 3.5 percent and 90,700 jobs added from May 2017 to May 2018. The west side had a job growth rate of 3 percent and added 31,300 jobs in the same time frame.

In May, Forbes also ranked the Dallas-Plano-Irving area No. 1 on its list of the best cities for jobs. Last year, the region posted 2.8 percent job growth, and has seen 19.6 percent growth since 2012.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes much more than just wage and job growth data. For example, it uses a metric called the location quotient to show how prevalent a job is in a particular region. Here are the top 10 jobs where there is a higher concentration of workers in a particular profession in DFW than the national average:

Wellhead pumpers

Woodworkers

Electronic equipment installers and repairers, motor vehicles

Semiconductor processors

Flight attendants

Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers

Motion picture projectionists

Barbers

Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Riggers

