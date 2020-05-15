Sanitizing company busier than ever, as Dallas office buildings prepare to reopen

A local company says it's rushing to sanitize businesses as employees prepare to come back to work on Monday.

DALLAS — For weeks Downtown Dallas has been quiet and have been buildings empty. But come Monday, many office workers will be back on the job and they'll be walking into a new normal.

“We're not slowing down in business,” said Briseida Bethancourt, with J&T Maintenance.

Many businesses are making sure employees will be safe when they return to work. So, they are sanitizing and deep cleaning offices in preparation.

J&T Maintenance sanitizes commercial businesses with high-powered sprayers, and employees wear hazmat suits.

"What it does is we use a special type of sprayer to spray a chemical that shoots it out at such a high velocity that when it lands on a surface, it wraps the product around the surface,” said Bethancourt.

The company says its product kills viruses within 15 minutes, but says businesses have to deep sanitize at least once a week.

"It's going to kill what is already been there, so if you open your building and someone comes in with the virus known or unknown, we can't guarantee it will kill the new introduced virus,” said Bethancourt.

The governor’s executive order says office buildings can open at 25% capacity. He recommends but does not mandate that employers check temperatures, sanitize frequently, send sick employees home, try to maintain social distancing and wear a mask if possible.

J&T says it's been around for 15 years and never imagined its services would be in such high demand.