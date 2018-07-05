ROCKWALL -- Police in Rockwall believe a man shot and killed his wife before setting a fire in their home and turning the gun on himself.

Fire crews were called to the couple's home in the 1200 block of White Water Drive early Monday morning where flames were coming from the house.

They found two adults dead inside. They've been identified as 39-year-old Yoon Duk Kim and her husband, 42-year-old Hyun Seop Lee.

The couple's 5-year-old daughter was found asleep in a vehicle outside the home. She was uninjured but taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Evidence at the scene leads police to believe that Lee killed his wife with a gun, then set the house on fire before shooting himself.

Kim was a professor at Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school confirmed.

