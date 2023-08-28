2 people sent to hospital following Broward County Sheriff's Office helicopter crash

According to CBS News, the Federal Aviation Administration reports the chopper crashed into a building with three people onboard.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a helicopter with the Broward County Sheriff's Office crashed into a building Monday morning, the agency explains.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the sheriff's office said the crash happened near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

At around 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel were sent out to the area of the crash, located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

Two people were taken to a local hospital by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews. It's not clear at this time if they were onboard the helicopter or on the ground.

A nearby school was placed on a precautionary secure status because of "an incident involving an aircraft that happened in the nearby area (off campus)," CBS News reports.