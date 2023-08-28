x
2 people sent to hospital following Broward County Sheriff's Office helicopter crash

According to CBS News, the Federal Aviation Administration reports the chopper crashed into a building with three people onboard.
Credit: WFOR

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a helicopter with the Broward County Sheriff's Office crashed into a building Monday morning, the agency explains.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the sheriff's office said the crash happened near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

At around 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel were sent out to the area of the crash, located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

Two people were taken to a local hospital by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews. It's not clear at this time if they were onboard the helicopter or on the ground.

A nearby school was placed on a precautionary secure status because of "an incident involving an aircraft that happened in the nearby area (off campus)," CBS News reports.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard as deputies and fire crews work the scene.

