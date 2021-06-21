Dallas man dies on Father's Day trying to save son in Oklahoma lake

Bystanders were able to pull the two out of water, but the man did not survive.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A Dallas man drowned in an Oklahoma lake Sunday while trying to save his 18-year-old son, according to a report.

It happened on Father's Day at Broken Bow Lake in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. The reservoir is roughly 190 miles northeast of Dallas in Oklahoma and just west of the Oklahoma border with Arkansas.

According to ABC affiliate KOCO, 47-year-old Carlo Lomas Sr. swam out into the lake after it appeared his son, Carlo Lomas Jr., was struggling while swimming in the lake. Both went under the surface of the water.

Bystanders were able to pull the two - who were about 50 feet from the shore - out of the water, according to KOCO.

They were both taken to the hospital, but Carlos Lomas Sr. died. His son, Carlos Lomas Jr. was listed as stable.