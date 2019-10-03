A popular restaurant and bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood plans to add a Fort Worth location.

Owned and operated by Milkshake Concepts, STIRR is slated for 3028 Crockett St. at the Crockett Row development at West 7th Street and University Drive.

The concept will take over a place recently vacated by Kona Grill.

Related: These are 50 highest-rated restaurants

An official opening date has not been set for the Fort Worth location, but a news release said "later this year."

The Fort Worth outpost will make for Milkshake Concept's third STIRR. The second is expected to open in Addison this summer.

Diners in Addison and Fort Worth should expect the restaurant's signature weekend brunch and happy hour in addition to its lunch, dinner and late night options.

STIRR's Dallas location opened in October 2016. The 4,000-square-foot space features a 3,000 square-foot rooftop bar.