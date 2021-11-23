Rep. Matt Krause announces he's running for Tarrant County District Attorney

Incumbent D.A. Sharen Wilson announced she will retire.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Note: The video above is from October.

Rep. Matt Krause (R) announced Tuesday that he is running for Tarrant County District Attorney and leaving the Texas Attorney General race.

“Our family is excited about the opportunity to serve our home county as the next Criminal District Atty,” he said.

“I am committed to protecting the rights and liberties of Texans and will remain a faithful, conservative fighter as District Attorney for the people of Tarrant County.”

Krause said in a statement that he will officially file for Criminal District Attorney once the Tarrant County Republican Party Headquarters reopen after the Thanksgiving holiday.