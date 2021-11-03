'It's a true consideration' | Matthew McConaughey hints at running for Texas governor

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — Academy-award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey's consideration for a gubernatorial run in the Lone Star State has heated up in the past few months.

McConaughey flirted with the idea in November 2020 in an appearance on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" podcast.

"Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now," McConaughey said on the podcast. "When politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

At the time, McConaughey said he wouldn't be opposed to a run for governor of Texas, but it would be "up to the people."

But now, his consideration seems to have progressed a step further in an episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston's "The Balanced Voice" podcast, released on Wednesday. The podcast's host, Rania Mankarious, posed the question to him again after his November comments, and the Austinite replied, "It's a true consideration."

McConaughey's comment came in response to conversations surrounding how he could carry on his life lessons through the next generation of America.

"I'm looking into now again, what is my leadership role?" McConaughey said. "Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What's my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into?"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. Former El Paso City Council member, U.S. Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke has also expressed interest in running for governor in 2022.