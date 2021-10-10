Former chief strategist for George W. Bush ends campaign for Texas lieutenant governor

Matthew Dowd launched his campaign in September 2021, running as a Democrat for lieutenant governor.

TEXAS, USA — Matthew Dowd has announced his decision to end his campaign for Texas lieutenant governor, "now that the race is emerging in a more diverse way," on Tuesday.

The former Republican chief strategist launched his campaign in September 2021, running as a Democrat for lieutenant governor. He worked as a political strategist for Texas Democratic Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock and Gov. Ann Richards in the 1990s before switching parties to become a Republican and work for President George W. Bush in the 2000s.

“When I first announced, the only other candidate was a white male Christian,” Dowd said. “A diverse field is now emerging in the Democratic primary for the office.”

Important news. I am ending my campaign for Lt. Governor of Texas. Now that the race is emerging in a more diverse way, I have made the decision from a place of integrity to step back. see attached release. pic.twitter.com/SOl8ZJJFnz — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 7, 2021

Now, the only Democrats remaining on the primary ballot will be Mike Collier and State Rep. Michelle Beckley.

Beckley, who announced her candidacy back in November, commended Dowd for stepping down.

“I appreciate Matthew Dowd’s willingness to step back and allow women to compete for this seat,” Beckley said. “Women have been underrepresented in politics for too long.”

⁦@texasdemocrats⁩ #txlege pic.twitter.com/Lzj2PYAxmm — Michelle Beckley (@BeckleyforTX) December 7, 2021

The filing deadline for candidates is Monday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.