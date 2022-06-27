Louisiana judge blocks enforcement of statewide abortion trigger law

NEW ORLEANS — *Story includes reporting from AP Writers Kevin McGill, Amy Forliti and Geoff Mulvihill.
A Louisiana judge has blocked enforcement of statewide abortion ban designed to automatically go into effect when Roe fell.
NOLA.com reports that Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued the order.
The Louisiana Right to Life group issued a statement expressing confidence that the the state's law will be affirmed.
"It is telling that the Shreveport abortion business filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish, looking for a district judge who would side with abortion. We are thankful our Attorney General Jeff Landry will vigorously defend our pro-life laws. We look forward to these frivolous lawsuits being dismissed, and Louisiana will continue to work together to protect babies and support moms," said Executive Director Benjamin Clapper.
The move comes after a Shreveport abortion clinic filed a lawsuit Monday disputing the state's ability to stop abortions. The suit claims part of the trigger law are too vague, making it impossible to tell when they're in effect and what exceptions are allowed.
The state's three abortion clinics closed Friday and remain closed.
The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws.” Those were adopted in anticipation of the ruling and are designed to take effect quickly. Lawsuits could also target old anti-abortion laws that went unenforced under Roe. On Monday, abortion rights advocates asked a Florida judge to block a new state law that bans abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions. Attorneys hoping to stave off a ban on abortion in Louisiana filed a lawsuit.
RELATED: 'A step backward': Most Americans disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade, CBS News poll shows