NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with the upcoming National Rifle Association convention to be held May 4-6 in Dallas. The annual convention is likely to bring controversy. Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway explained why he is against the event coming to Dallas. Caraway also talked about the fate of the Robert E. Lee Confederate statue now that the Dallas City Council has decided not to sell it. He joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry originally wanted to lead the Veterans Administration in the Trump administration. Instead, President Trump picked Perry for the Secretary of Energy job. Trump fired the VA secretary last month – his replacement dropped out this week. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune discussed with host Jason Whitely whether Perry can be talked into taking the top job at the VA. Ross also discussed Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s contention that former Congressman Blake Farenthold should pay for the special election that is scheduled to replace Farenthold.

NEWSMAKER 2

The mid-term elections are six months away – a lot of time in the unpredictable world of politics. However, Republicans are facing the mid-term with an unpopular president. Matt Mackowiak, president of the Potomac Strategy Group, joined Jason Whitely to discuss how Republicans are handling President Trump – are they running toward him or away from him?

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Dallas ISD is the third largest school district in Texas. The district faces many challenges. In this week’s My Voice, My Opinion, Amy Miller, a non-profit executive, argues how Dallas ISD could be more effective.

FLASHPOINT

The National Rifle Association convention opens Friday, May 4, in Dallas. A lot of debate about AR-15 rifles is expected during the convention. That weapon - at the center of so many high-profile mass shootings - sparked a lively debate in Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer. And from the left, former Democratic State Rep. Domingo Garcia.

​​​​​​​

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Host Jason, Bud and Ross returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. They examined whether race played a role in the sentencing in Tarrant County of three minority women to prison for voter fraud. A white judge in the same county just got probation for election fraud. The three also discussed whether the NFL Draft in Arlington last week was worth the $2 million in public money, and what Dallas Council members plan to do with the controversial Robert E. Lee sculpture.

© 2018 WFAA