NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and the National Rifle Association convention underway in downtown Dallas. Mayor Rawlings explains why leaders on both sides of the gun control issue wouldn’t accept his offer to have a substantive talk about guns. He also talked about the bicycles stationed around the city, and why Dallas isn’t interested in hosting the Republican National Convention in 2020. The Mayor joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

With a little over two weeks away from the May 22 runoff, the two Democrats running for governor have finally agreed to debate. Lupe Valdez and Andrew White will be on stage together at the University of Austin in Austin on Friday, May 11, 2018. One of the journalists likely to cover the debate is Alex Samuels, a reporter at the Texas Tribune. She’s in for Ross Ramsey. Alex joined host Jason Whitely to analyzed the reason Lupe Valdez agreed to debate White in Austin after declining to a debate in Corpus Christi.

Alex also discussed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lawsuit to stop DACA.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

There has been a great deal of controversy surrounding the City of Dallas’ decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue last fall. But a monument to the Confederacy still stands downtown by the convention center. The momentum to remove it appears to have passed. In this week’s My Voice, My Opinion, Ed Gray, from the Commish Radio Show, wonders if Dallas leaders ever intended to remove those monuments.

NEWSMAKER 2

Pastor Rickie Rush, senior pastor of Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), discussed with host Jason Whitely a new documentary about Malcolm X. Produced locally, Malcolm X: An Overwhelming Influence on the Black Power Movement looks at more than just Malcolm X's radical stances; it explores his conservative views. Pastor Rush, a minister who usually stays away from hot-button political issues, explained why IBOC is hosting the film's first public screening in Dallas.

FLASHPOINT

Each week, Flashpoint is usually divided on the issues. But this week, Katie Sherrod really surprised Mark Davis when she said that Dallas is safer with the NRA in town. Here's their conversation on the controversial convention. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer. And from the left, author and producer Katie Sherrod.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Host Jason, Bud and Alex returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. They examined why Republicans are having a difficult time finding cities willing to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. They also discussed the Democratic primary runoff to replace Republican U.S Rep. Pete Sessions, and the Republican runoff to fill the congressional seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Jeb Hensarling.

© 2018 WFAA