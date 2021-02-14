Inside Texas Politics: What comes next for Democrats after Trump impeachment trial?

Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, has some bold predictions on what Democrats will accomplish in Congress.

A question a lot of people are asking in Washington, D.C. is what comes after the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump?

Democrats have a list of priorities. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, had some bold predictions on some of them.

Approving a larger stimulus check remains paramount for Democrats.

"People are expecting the $2,000 that we said we wanted to deliver. We delivered on $600 of that. We need to deliver $1,400 more," said Green.

Meet one of 5 woman chairing committees in the Texas House

In Austin, women lawmakers -- in the Texas House, at least -- are serving in high-profile positions.

There are five women appointed to chair committees where they decide what legislation advances and what does not go forward. One woman with the gavel now is Rep. Victoria Neave.

Neave, a Dallas Democrat in her third term, was appointed to a coveted committee chair position in the Texas House.

She will chair the Texas House Committee on Juvenile Justice and Family Issues.

Still no sign of vaccines for teachers

The superintendent of Richardson Independent School District, Dr. Jeannie Stone, tweeted in the middle of the night.

At 3:48 a.m., she wrote that schools have been open for 100 days, but Texas teachers cannot yet get the COVID-19 vaccine. She's right – 27 states have made teachers eligible, but not Texas.