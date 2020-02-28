Congressman Michael Burgess (R-TX) says he’s been sounding the alarm in D.C. for weeks that lawmakers need to take the COVID-19 situation seriously. Burgess is calling for a stand-alone congressional hearing focused exclusively on COVID-19.

At the federal level, Burgess says, they’ve moved to containment and mitigation.

The Texas Republican speaks with Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy, of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Burgess spent nearly 30 years practicing medicine in North Texas before joining Congress. He’s served the 26th district since 2003.

Burgess earned his M.D. from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston and completed his residency programs at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. He also received a master’s degree in Medical Management from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Statewide Headlines

Jason is joined by Abby Livingston with the Texas Tribune to discuss the Bernie Sanders effect in Texas. A recent poll showed him tied with Joe Biden for the lead among Democrats in Texas. But in private, many Democrats are wondering whether a Sanders nomination would scare away moderates and independents.

And, could one of the most powerful Republicans in Congress loose in the primary? Jason and Abby discuss the possibility and likelihood.

My Voice, My Opinion

A controversial judge. A controversial opinion. And now, a controversial ending.

In this week’s My Voice, My Opinion, Cydney Walker from the Facebook page “Coffee and Politics 101” discusses the decision to remove a judge from handling most CPS cases in Tarrant County and whether it was partisan politics.

Newsmaker #2

Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, joins Jason to discuss the big donation the Democratic National Committee just gave the party.

Diaz says the money will help them support the Democratic nominee for president in Texas. And as an example of just how important the influx of money is to the party, Diaz says they currently have 50 operatives at the Texas Democratic Party, the most they’ve ever had during this stage of an election.

Flashpoint

Will COVID-19 affect the 2020 election? That’s this week’s Flashpoint. Rich Hancock from virtualnewscenter.com is the voice from the left, with former chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party Wade Emmert from the right.

Reporter Roundtable

Texas matters during this primary, which hasn’t always been the case. But the state’s outsized role during this election is paralyzing some voters.

In addition, there are big dollars being spent in Texas on TV advertising, in cities both large and small.

Jason, Abby and Bud are joined by Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA-TV political producer on this segment.

